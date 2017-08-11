Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 4, 2017
Case Number
884089
Amount
$4,078.48
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Kimberly Wilson, et al.
15001 Elderwood Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
20 
Zoning Code
U4 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
18927 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U 
Neighborhood
28040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.34400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
124.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15004 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
946
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5650
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
10
Living Units
20
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
30
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
3673
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
1978
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
5650
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
5650
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
5650
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 