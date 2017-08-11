Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 4, 2017
Case Number
884094
Amount
$597.08
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cierra Whiteside, et al.
14404 Strathmore Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
84.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
84 
Lot Square Ft.
2940 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 