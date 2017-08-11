Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
August 4, 2017
Case Number
884102
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
David A. Farrar
17095 Catsden Rd.
Chagrin Falls Ohio 44023

Plaintiff's Attorney

Joseph Justin Triscaro
Triscaro & Associates, Ltd.
30505 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 