Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 4, 2017
Case Number
884112
Amount
$1,570.18
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Anthony Watkins, et al.
12610 Kinsman Rd.
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WATKINS, ANTHONY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4228 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
36.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3730 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
881
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6342
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
2114
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1586
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
529
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2114
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 