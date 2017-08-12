Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 14899
- Amount
- $964.83
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Charles Cullen
6967 Campus Dr., #DBuena Park California 90621
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 2
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 2
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 1923
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27071
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.09500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 124.10
- Legal Frontage
- 37.90
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4130
- Lot Shape
- IRR
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 804
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- VP
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1920
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 1119
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 2
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 3
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 12
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 201
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1119
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 804
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND