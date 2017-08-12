Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14899
Amount
$964.83
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Charles Cullen
6967 Campus Dr., #D
Buena Park California 90621
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1923 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
124.10 
Legal Frontage
37.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4130 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
804
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1119
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
201
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1119
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
804
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 