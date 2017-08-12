Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14900
Amount
$7,392.34
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Vitautas Antanas Kavaliunas, et al.
P. O. Box 987
Chesterland, OH 44026
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4400 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
21079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.27400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11950 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
550
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1955
Effective Age
1967
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2200
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
8
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
16
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
40
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2200
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2200
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 