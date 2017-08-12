Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14902
Amount
$17,005.18
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Hong the Nguyen, et al.
104 Clear Brook Way
New Bern North Carolina 28562
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
US BANK NA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3550 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
25075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 