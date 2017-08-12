Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14903
Amount
$1,482.31
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Trell Productions, LLC
2356 Glenridge Road
Euclid Ohio 44117
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RKAIN PROPERTIES, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
90 
Lot Square Ft.
2700 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 