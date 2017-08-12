Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14905
Amount
$358.16
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

First Choice Realty Providers, LLC, et al.
16828 Harvard Ave., Box 28316
Cleveland, OH 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BENNETT, GLORIA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
106.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
106 
Lot Square Ft.
3710 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 