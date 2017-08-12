Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14907
Amount
$3,660.89
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Patricia D. Irokamejo, et al.
14302 Coit Rd
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4400 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
51.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5980 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1100
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2200
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2200
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2200
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2200
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 