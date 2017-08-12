Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14910
Amount
$1,667.54
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Geraldine Adams, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
91.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
91 
Lot Square Ft.
3185 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 