Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14911
Amount
$477.63
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Hayes Development Group, LLC, et al.
4399 Kings Forest
Richfield Ohio 44286
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PACE, KIETH 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
22071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.35900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15625 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 