Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14923
Amount
$12,285.42
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Randolph Ballard, et al.
6100 Dunham Rd
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Ballard, Randolph 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.33400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
121.00 
Legal Frontage
120.10 
Average Depth
121 
Lot Square Ft.
14544 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 