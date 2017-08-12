Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 10, 2017
Case Number
14926
Amount
$479.42
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Christopher Simmons, et al.
21494 Ball Ave.
Euclid Ohio 44123
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST C 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
90 
Lot Square Ft.
3600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 