Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 7, 2017
Case Number
884139
Amount
$63,005.53
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Carrington Mortgage Services, L, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim, CA 92806

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jillian Marie Henzler
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

James W. Taylor, et al.
16616 Glendale Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
5625 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 