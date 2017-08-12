Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 884139
- Amount
- $63,005.53
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gall
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Carrington Mortgage Services, L, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim, CA 92806
Plaintiff's Attorney
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
James W. Taylor, et al.
16616 Glendale Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44128
About your information and the public record.