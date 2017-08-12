Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 7, 2017
Case Number
884142
Amount
$1,749.83
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Postulate Investments, LLC, et al.
3690 Orange Place, Ste. 575
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
POSTULATE INVESTMENTS LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 