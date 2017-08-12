Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 884142
- Amount
- $1,749.83
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Fuerst
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Postulate Investments, LLC, et al.
3690 Orange Place, Ste. 575Beachwood Ohio 44122
