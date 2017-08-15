Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 11, 2017
Case Number
14937
Amount
$7,605.17
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Annie L. White, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5090 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
727
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1963
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2545
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
7
Living Units
7
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
28
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2545
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2545
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2545
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 