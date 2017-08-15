Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 11, 2017
Case Number
14944
Amount
$5,040.45
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

FLT Construction, LLC, et al.
1215 West 10th St., Apt. 1002
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NOLAN-TURNER, DOROTHYE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
171.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
171 
Lot Square Ft.
7695 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 