Common Pleas Quiet title

Date Filed
August 8, 2017
Case Number
884209
Case Type
Quiet title
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Hycroft Development Corporation
12 Grandview Circle Third Floor
Canonsburg, PA 15317

Plaintiff's Attorney

Bradley Paul Toman
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer & Ulric
24755 Chagrin Blvd., Ste 200
Cleveland OH 44122-5690

Defendant

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems In, et al.
1901 E. Voorhees St., Ste. C
Danville Illinois 61834
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WINFIELD, TAMARA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SP 
Electricity
Acreage
0.46400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
238.00 
Legal Frontage
84.50 
Average Depth
238 
Lot Square Ft.
20230 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 