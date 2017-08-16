Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 14, 2017
Case Number
14950
Amount
$6,983.57
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

First Source National Homes, Inc., et al.
P. O. Box 564522
College Point, NY 11356
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FIRST SOURCE NATIONAL HOMES, I 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
141.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
141 
Lot Square Ft.
4935 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 