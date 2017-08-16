Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 9, 2017
Case Number
884251
Amount
$214.47
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ohio Demolition and Excavating, LLC, et al.
2904 Woodhill Road
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.27000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
294.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
294 
Lot Square Ft.
11760 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 