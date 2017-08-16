Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 9, 2017
Case Number
884258
Amount
$27,185.29
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Fresh Start, Inc., et al.
111 Stow Ave., Ste. 100
Cuyahoga Falls Ohio 44221
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
46203 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.62200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
194.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
27100 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1967
Effective Age
1976
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7810
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
1
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
8
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
38
Total Fixtures
108
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
5
Type
EL57
Floor Level
ELEC FRT 5-6K#200FPM

Building Use

Area
7810
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
1ST
Area
7810
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
2ND
Area
15620
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4360
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
1
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
54
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
67
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
4
Type
EL81
Floor Level
HYDR FRT 6-8K#100FPM

Building Use

Area
4360
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
4360
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
1ST
Area
4360
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
2ND
Area
4360
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1967
Effective Age
1976
Exterior Walls
STO
Floor Area
1883
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1883
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
1ST
 