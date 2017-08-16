Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 884294
- Amount
- $35,262.83
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Michael K. Henderson, et al.
5603 Lexington Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44103
About your information and the public record.