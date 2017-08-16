Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 9, 2017
Case Number
884294
Amount
$35,262.83
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maria Teresa Williams
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Michael K. Henderson, et al.
5603 Lexington Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 