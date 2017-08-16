Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 884301
- Amount
- $216,038.56
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Specialized Loan Servicing Llc, 8742 Lucent Blvd, Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Kim M. Sadler, et al.
3692 Rawnsdale RoadShaker Heights Ohio 44122
About your information and the public record.