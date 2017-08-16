Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 9, 2017
Case Number
884301
Amount
$216,038.56
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Specialized Loan Servicing Llc, 8742 Lucent Blvd, Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Kim M. Sadler, et al.
3692 Rawnsdale Road
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
6500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 