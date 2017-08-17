Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 15, 2017
Case Number
14964
Amount
$1,486.19
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Harvey A. Vawters, et al.
10901 Orville Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
VAWTERS, HARVEY A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.19700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
187.00 
Legal Frontage
46.00 
Average Depth
187 
Lot Square Ft.
8602 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 