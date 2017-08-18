Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 16, 2017
Case Number
14971
Amount
$2,891.49
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Chandra Wilson, et al.
1828 Rosemont Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILSON, CHANDRA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
105.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
105 
Lot Square Ft.
3885 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 