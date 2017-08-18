Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 16, 2017
Case Number
14998
Amount
$653.05
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Monopoly Real Estate Investment, LLC, et al.
3250 West Market Street, Ste. 205
Fairlawn Ohio 44333
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PARDAMEAN, GABRIEL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
13.50 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 