Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 884387
- Amount
- $678.66
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Friedman
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Angela M. Saroukhan, et al.
4886 W. Streetsboro RoadRichfield Ohio 44286
About your information and the public record.