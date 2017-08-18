Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 11, 2017
Case Number
884389
Amount
$1,040.92
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Three C's Management & Development Corp., et al.
1313 E. 89th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
THREE C'S MANAGEMENT & DEVELOP 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 