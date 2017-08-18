Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 884389
- Amount
- $1,040.92
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Fuerst
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Three C's Management & Development Corp., et al.
1313 E. 89th StreetCleveland Ohio 44106
