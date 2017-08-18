Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 11, 2017
Case Number
884399
Amount
$563.16
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

David A. Cousins Sr, et al.
3379 E. 110th St
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ENCO PROPERTIES LTD. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
153.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
153 
Lot Square Ft.
5355 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 