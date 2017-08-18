Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 884434
- Amount
- $73,343.40
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Sandy M. Cook, et al.
4442 E. 141st StreetCleveland Ohio 44128
