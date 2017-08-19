Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
15014
Amount
$414.79
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Upendra Puri, et al.
2656 Anthony Court
Easton Pennsylvania 18045
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PURI, UPENDRA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
68.00 
Legal Frontage
25.70 
Average Depth
68 
Lot Square Ft.
1737 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 