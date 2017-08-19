Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
15017
Amount
$381.96
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Matthew Lamont Jones, et al.
9400 Buckeye Road
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TAYLOR, ROBERT 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1960 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
980
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
980
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
980
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
980
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
980
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 