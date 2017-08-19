Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
15019
Amount
$309.76
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

David Martin, et al.
15710 Stockbridge Road
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MAPSON, ANTHONY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
145.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
145 
Lot Square Ft.
5075 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 