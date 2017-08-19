Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 15021
- Amount
- $3,675.63
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Alex Cleveland, et al.
1246 River Hwy, #203Mooresville North Carolina 28117
