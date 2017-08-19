Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 884448
- Amount
- $1,371.63
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Fidel Nita, et al.
3119 West 48th StreetCleveland Ohio 44102
About your information and the public record.