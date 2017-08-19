Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 14, 2017
Case Number
884448
Amount
$1,371.63
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Fidel Nita, et al.
3119 West 48th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
