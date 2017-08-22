Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 15027
- Amount
- $2,616.25
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Pan American Land Co.
6545 Market Ave. N., Ste. 100North Canton Ohio 44720
