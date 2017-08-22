Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 15030
- Amount
- $208.59
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Hayes Development Group, LLC, et al.
4399 Kings ForestRichfield Ohio 44286
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- PACE KEITH
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- COMMERCIAL VAC LAND
- Neighborhood
- 22071
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.15600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 45.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 6795
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV