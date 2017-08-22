Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 18, 2017
Case Number
15033
Amount
$417.78
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Hima Gariney, et al.
2601 Cortez Dr., Unit 1101
Santa Clara California 95051
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CLEVELAND HOUSING NETWORK INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
29.40 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
3190 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 