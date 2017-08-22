Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 15040
- Amount
- $5,467.08
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Bluestone Home Reconstruction, LLC
4234 Bluestone RdSouth Euclid Ohio 44121
