Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- August 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 884499
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Estate of Linda Wojtko, et al.
2048 Gloria Cir., N.E.Palm Bay Florida 32905
Plaintiff's Attorney
Randazzo Law, L.L.C.
635 W. Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Jason Frazier, D.O., et al.
Amherst Family Health Ctr., 5172 Leavitt Road
Lorain, OH 44053
About your information and the public record.