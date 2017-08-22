Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
August 14, 2017
Case Number
884499
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Estate of Linda Wojtko, et al.
2048 Gloria Cir., N.E.
Palm Bay Florida 32905

Plaintiff's Attorney

Russell Andrew Randazzo
Randazzo Law, L.L.C.
635 W. Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jason Frazier, D.O., et al.
Amherst Family Health Ctr., 5172 Leavitt Road
Lorain, OH 44053
