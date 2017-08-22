Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 15, 2017
Case Number
884535
Amount
$6,951.70
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Terrell J. Colby, et al.
2497 E. 124th St., 2nd Flr.
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
OHIO, STATE OF (FORF CS# 65627 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4326 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1081
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2163
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2163
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2163
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2163
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 