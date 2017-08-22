Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
August 15, 2017
Case Number
884538
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
River's Edge Alliance Group, LLC
25935 Detroit Ave., Ste. 118
Westlake Ohio 44145

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Ayers Thompson
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Designer Accents and Interiors, Inc., et al.
23880 Commerce Park, Ste. 100
Beachwood Ohio 44122
