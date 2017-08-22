Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- August 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 884538
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
River's Edge Alliance Group, LLC
25935 Detroit Ave., Ste. 118Westlake Ohio 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Designer Accents and Interiors, Inc., et al.
23880 Commerce Park, Ste. 100Beachwood Ohio 44122
