Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 16, 2017
Case Number
884644
Amount
$73,140.39
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Jose O. Rivera, et al.
4448 West 49th Street
Cleveland, OH 44144
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RIVERA, JOSE O. & IRIS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
122.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
122 
Lot Square Ft.
4880 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 