Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 884644
- Amount
- $73,140.39
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Jose O. Rivera, et al.
4448 West 49th Street
Cleveland, OH 44144
About your information and the public record.