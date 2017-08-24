Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
884648
Amount
$282.53
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Hamdi Qasem, et al.
8116 Theora Ave.
Brunswick Ohio 44212
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Mansour Khalil 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
190 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
53081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.04100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
62.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
1798 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 