Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
884651
Amount
$2,257.82
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Epiphany Renovation
1377 E. 134th Street
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
82.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
82 
Lot Square Ft.
2870 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 