Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
884652
Amount
$737.74
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Pagan R. Alonso, et al.
14006 Woodworth Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LANDINGHAM, JONATHAN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.21200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
215.00 
Legal Frontage
43.10 
Average Depth
215 
Lot Square Ft.
9245 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 