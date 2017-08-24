Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 884701
- Amount
- $62,902.07
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB
Co Bsi Financial Services, Inc., 7500 Old Georgetown Rd., Ste. 1350
Bethesda, MD 20814
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122
Defendant
Gerald W. Johnson, et al.
16208 Mendota Ave.Maple Heights Ohio 44137
About your information and the public record.