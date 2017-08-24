Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 17, 2017
Case Number
884701
Amount
$62,902.07
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB
Co Bsi Financial Services, Inc., 7500 Old Georgetown Rd., Ste. 1350
Bethesda, MD 20814

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maureen Catherine Zink
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122

Defendant

Gerald W. Johnson, et al.
16208 Mendota Ave.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JOHNSON, GERALD W. & KAREN S. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.00 
Legal Frontage
50.50 
Average Depth
123 
Lot Square Ft.
6150 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 