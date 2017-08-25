Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 23, 2017
Case Number
15053
Amount
$6,324.64
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jerome Holmes, III, et al.
3855 Riverside Dr.
Tulsa Oklahoma 74105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HOLMES, JEROME & DELANIA D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
155.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
155 
Lot Square Ft.
7750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 