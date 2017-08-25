Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 23, 2017
Case Number
15054
Amount
$3,295.46
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Juan A. Reina, et al.
820 Bishops Gate Rd.
Nashville Tennessee 37013
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
REINA, JUAN A. & AURA L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
31.50 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
3200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 